FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal judge will soon decide whether to restore former members of the Kentucky Board of Education members to their seats as their challenge of Gov. Andy Beshear's reorganization moves through court.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove said Tuesday that he expected to render a ruling on the former members' request for an emergency injunction by early next week, if not late this week.
Covington-based attorney Steve Megerle, representing the former board members, argued that Beshear's executive order removing them from the Kentucky Board of Education violated their due process rights because they could only be removed for cause under state law.
However, Beshear's attorneys argued that a previous Kentucky Supreme Court ruling explicitly determined that gubernatorial reorganization powers extend to the Kentucky Board of Education.
Beshear became the first governor to completely reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education on Dec. 10, fulfilling a campaign pledge on his first day in office. His attorneys are looking to have the lawsuit dismissed.
The new board negotiated the resignation of former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and announced a national search for his replacement. The board is still seeking proposals from prospective search firms after a subpar response initially.
This report will be updated.
