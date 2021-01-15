LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected week off because of a parts shortage, Ford Motor Co. is set to resume production at Louisville Assembly Plant on Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker confirmed that the plant, which makes the Escape and the Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will resume operations next week.
Felker said last week that LAP accelerated a scheduled down week because of the "global shortage of semiconductors." She did not respond to a question on Friday about the status of the supplier issue.
The plant employs about 3,900 hourly workers. Thanks to Ford's labor contract with the United Auto Workers union, they were entitled to 75% of their regular pay during the work stoppage, Felker said.
The shortage of computer chips is an apparent result of manufacturing disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, Joseph McCabe, president of consulting firm Auto Forecast Solutions, told WDRB last week.
The problem affects the whole automotive industry, he said.