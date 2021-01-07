LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co.’s Louisville Assembly Plant will shut down for one week because of difficulties getting parts needed to make its vehicles, putting about 3,900 hourly workers temporarily out of work, according to multiple sources.
The shutdown starts Jan. 11 and is slated to last through Jan. 17.
“From what we are hearing right now, it’s (only) a week,” said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, the union for hourly workers at the plant.
Louisville Assembly Plant produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs.
A Ford spokeswoman had no immediate comment on Thursday but said she was working to provide information.
Ford’s other Louisville plant – Kentucky Truck Plant in eastern Jefferson County – has not announced a work stoppage, Dunn said.
Dunn said he understands the parts shortage has to do with a semiconductor that goes into a brakes control module.
Herb Hibbs, the top union official at Louisville Assembly, told WDRB in a text message that there are “multiple reasons” for parts issues at the plant, such as “snow up north and west” and “Covid(-19) hitting the shipping ports and material isn’t getting unloaded fast enough to get it transported to us.”
Hibbs continued:
“We are like a lot of big manufacturers struggling but have done well making it this long without any major hiccups. Our outstanding workforce is staying safe and doing the best they can to social distance. I commend the Ford material team for doing a great job and any means necessary to keep us running and letting us get our great products to our customers.”
While Kentucky has had serious delays getting unemployment benefits out the door, Dunn said the company will help ease the process by providing lists of affected workers to the state so claims are more easily approved.