LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on June 4, which indicates he will plead guilty in his federal extortion case.
Gaudio is scheduled that day to be arraigned on a charge of Interstate Communication with Intent to Extort, a felony which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. A change of plea hearing will follow his arraignment, according to court records.
It was expected Gaudio had already worked out a plea agreement with prosecutors, because he waived his right to have his case presented to a grand jury. And his attorneys have said he would take responsibility for his actions, which were caught on tape.
There is no indication in court records as to whether the plea agreement will require Gaudio to spend any time incarcerated. He is eligible for probation.
Gaudio also faces a fine of up to $250,000.
A document filed with the change of plea schedule has been sealed.
Attorney Brian Butler, who represents Gaudio, declined comment beyond his previous statements in the case.
On May 18, when Gaudio was charged with extorting U of L, Butler said that "when his contract wasn't renewed in March by someone that he had been friends with for 30 years (head coach Chris Mack) ... he lost his temper, he said some things he regrets saying."
The comments were "taped," Butler said, and "he wasn't given a chance to walk those back."
"It's a sad day for Dino Gaudio. It's a sad day for his family. He intends to take full responsibility for the comments he made," Butler said at the time.
Gaudio tried to extort money and injure the school's reputation during a March 17 in-person meeting with a Louisville staffer, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Bennet.
Gaudio, who was let go by Mack on March 18, threatened to report to the media allegations that the men's basketball team had violated NCAA rules, a charging document says.
After being told his contract was not being renewed, Gaudio threatened to release details of the violations if he was not paid his salary for an additional 17 months, according to court documents.
In addition, Gaudio sent a text to university officials containing a recruiting video he was threatening to release publicly. Gaudio claimed that the basketball team had produced recruiting videos for potential players and also violated NCAA rules in using graduate assistants in practice.
The text "traveled" outside the state, according to the document filed in U.S. District Court.
Gaudio’s termination was a surprise. The one-time head coach at Wake Forest had been a mentor to Mack and the coaches have known each other for three decades.
In a statement, Mack said "the University and I were the victims of Coach Gaudio’s conduct and I will continue to fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations." In addition, he said the university takes "seriously any allegation of NCAA violations within our basketball program and will work within the NCAA processes to fully review the allegations."
U of L released a statement saying it could not comment on Gaudio's allegations due to the ongoing federal investigation. However, the university said "it continues to cooperate with authorities as well as with the NCAA on the matter."
