LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It appears the disappointing end to the University of Louisville men’s basketball season that resulted in the Cardinals failing to make the NCAA Tournament has already had consequences.
A source at U of L confirmed that two of Chris Mack’s assistant coaches will not have their contracts renewed after April 30. The source declined to identify the coaches because it was an internal personnel matter. But a second source said the coaches were likely Luke Murray and Dino Gaudio.
Murray came to Louisville from Xavier with Mack. Gaudio worked with Mack at Wake Forest and is a longtime friend. A message requesting comment was left with Gaudio at 2:05 p.m. Thursday.
The Cardinals’ third assistant coach is Mike Pegues, who also joined Mack from Xavier.
Murray, the son of actor Bill Murray, has been mentioned as a candidate for the head coaching openings at College of Charleston and Fordham. Gaudio, who will turn 64 on April 30, served 10 seasons as head coach at Army, Loyola (Maryland) and Wake Forest before working as a college basketball analyst at ESPN from 2011-2018.
The Cardinals finished 13-7 this season, Mack’s third at U of L. They were the first alternate for the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which begins Thursday night with four games.
