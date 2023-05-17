LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gerina D. Whethers has been appointed the top prosecutor for Louisville, succeeding the late Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine after his sudden death earlier this month.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that he had named Whethers, who previously served as the secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, to the post effective this coming Friday.
Whethers said in a statement that the Commonwealth's Attorney position is "one of the most important roles for our citizens. I look forward to my professional career coming full circle and returning home to my city."
She also becomes the first Black woman to hold the position, according to a news release. The term is set to expire on Jan. 5, 2025.
Whethers was executive director of the Office of Senior Protection and Mediation in the Kentucky Attorney General's office and was executive director of the agency's Office of Victims Services.
She also was a prosecutor in the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office's Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit, and as a staff attorney in Jefferson Circuit Court.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell called Whethers an "exceptional lawyer and leader."
Gerina is a caring partner Jefferson County can be proud of in the work to make Louisville safer," he said in a statement.
President of NAACP Louisville Branch and NAACP National Member Raoul Cunningham said Beshear "has made a wise decision.
“Secretary Whethers has the capacity, understanding and willingness to bring tremendous assets to the city having lived in the county, being a prosecutor and as personnel’s cabinet secretary," Cunningham said in a statement. "This opportunity gives her a wide perspective about not only the law, but about the City of Jefferson County.”
Wine died at 67 in early May after a brief illness. He had been the Commonwealth's Attorney since 2012 and served as a judge before that.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron had designated First Assistant Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Erwin Roberts to temporarily lead the department.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.