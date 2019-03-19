LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday asking Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis to withdraw his request for the names of teachers who requested sick leave during six “sick out” days that closed Kentucky’s largest school district.
The resolution came a day after Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio requested five additional business days to compile and report the data to Lewis.
“The JCBE believes that the educational interests of Jefferson County students are best served by allowing teachers to focus on their profession, including advocacy in their profession’s best interests, without the fear of retribution,” the board’s resolution says.
The Kentucky Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lewis asked 10 school districts Thursday to produce names of teachers who requested sick leave during a two-week stretch that closed JCPS six times; any documentation provided by teachers who sought sick leave on those dates; and districts’ sick leave policies.
Pollio, in a letter to Lewis Monday, provided JCPS’s sick leave policy but said the request for documentation is “moot” since the district closed those days.
Teachers and education groups have decried the request for names as a way to intimidate educators who rallied against bills moving through the General Assembly this year, but Lewis rejected such claims.
Lewis has said he hopes to use the data to develop policies that allow teachers to express their opinions without affecting instructional days.
