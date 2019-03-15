FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis faced reporters Friday afternoon, one day after his office requested the names of teachers who called in sick during protests that shut down Jefferson County Public Schools for six days over a two week period.
Lamenting what he called "misreporting" on the request, Lewis said he has never asked for the names of teachers who attended the Frankfort protests over controversial legislation on the table during the legislative session – only that he asked for the names of teachers who called in sick during that two-week period.
While stressing that teachers have the constitutional right to protest and express their opposition to legislation, he said teachers "do not have the constitutional right to call in sick when you are not sick and force a work stoppage that results in schools closing. There is no such right in Kentucky.... if you are not sick, you should not be doing that. And I’m not saying anything that's different than KEA said, that’s different than JCTA said."
Lewis said most of Kentucky's 173 school districts have found a way to protest the bills without closing school, but added, "that has not been the case, however, in a handful of Kentucky districts."
Lewis appeared to single out JCPS.
"In the most extreme case, we’ve had a situation where over the last two weeks, six instructional days have been lost to kids," Lewis said.
While some have suggested that the missed days can be made up by students and teachers at the end of the school year, Lewis said those days would not have the "same quality" as the days the students missed.
"The truth is, there is no way this academic year to make up the vast majority of instructional time that has been missed by kids," Lewis said.
He argued that in the recent protests, the real losers were Kentucky schoolchildren.
"Schools have to be first and foremost about kids," he said. "That doesn’t mean we don’t care about teachers ... but our first priority ... has to be about ensuring that our kids receive a high-quality education."
He said his request for teacher names was not a "scare tactic," but a necessary step to find a way for teachers to legitimately protest without shutting down the school system.
"My goal is to keep kids in school," he said. "And I’ll note: I didn’t even ask for this information until this had gone on for six days over the last two weeks."
He added that if actions aren’t taken, he could envision a situation where teachers call off school for three months when the General Assembly revisits the issue of pensions.
“If we don’t find a way to work this out now, then every time there is a disagreement ... then we're just gonna cancel school," he said.
Although Lewis pointed out that he has not yet recommended any repercussions or charges for teachers who called out sick over the past two weeks, he added that he has not ruled taking specific actions with the information he receives in the request.
"It is already not legal to call in sick when you're not sick," he said.
