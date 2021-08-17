LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education picked Corrie Shull as its new vice chairperson Tuesday after Chris Kolb resigned the leadership position last week.
Shull, who represents District 6, was nominated to serve the remainder of the vice chairperson’s term until the board's first January 2022 board meeting alongside board member James Craig, who represents District 3. Craig later withdrew his name from consideration and backed Shull’s nomination, which was approved unanimously by the board.
Kolb’s decision to step down as the board’s vice chairperson followed him tweeting an expletive to state Sen. Whitey Westerfield, R-Crofton, in response to the lawmaker’s criticism of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring face coverings inside schools.
The board unanimously accepted Kolb’s resignation Tuesday. He has rejected calls for his resignation from the board entirely, saying voters can decide his political fate when his District 2 seat is on the ballot in 2024.
Kolb’s tweet drew a rebuke from Diane Porter, the board’s chairperson who represents District 1.
“In this time of division within our nation, it is important that we all understand that we can disagree without being disagreeable,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “Because our children and community are watching and learning, I will continue to lead by example for my fellow board members and colleagues.”
