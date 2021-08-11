LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head of Jefferson County's board of education is condemning her colleague's social media behavior.
Chris Kolb, the JCPS board’s vice chairman who represents District 2, responded to a tweet by Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, after the lawmaker questioned Beshear's executive order with "f*** you."
On Wednesday, JCPS board chairwoman Diane Porter said she's disappointed in and "deeply concerned" about Kolb's actions.
"Our board has implemented a code of ethics that clearly states that board members will 'recognize their duty to listen as well as to lead, respect opinions which differ from their own, reflect that no one member acts or speaks for the board,'" Porter said in the statement.
On the first day of classes Wednesday, a woman protesting the mask mandate outside JCPS headquarters, who identified herself as the parent of a son entering his junior year, said she hopes Kolb steps down after directing the expletive on Twitter.
Did anyone even speak at all to the psychological and educational harm to students wearing masks all day? I sure didn’t catch it if they did. So frustrating.— Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) August 10, 2021
“We hired him," she said. "So Chris, resign buddy."
In messages to WDRB News, Kolb said his tweet speaks for itself and that voters can decide his future in 2024.
Porter's statement can be read in full below:
"As chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education, I am mindful that our children and the community are always watching. I am disappointed and deeply concerned about recent statements on social media by board member Kolb in response to a posting by a state senator. These statements do not reflect the board's expectations for individual board members or the board as a whole. While individual board members act in their individual capacities when on social media and are each independently elected by their constituents, those actions still reflect upon the board and the district. As chair, I have been clear in my expectations for the behavior of board members and decorum during meetings. I routinely state those expectations at the beginning of each board meeting. In addition, our board has implemented a Code of Ethics that clearly states that board members will “recognize their duty to listen as well as to lead, respect opinions which differ from their own, reflect that no one member acts or speaks for the Board…” In this time of division within our nation, it is important that we all understand that we can disagree without being disagreeable. Because our children and community are watching and learning, I will continue to lead by example for my fellow board members and colleagues."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.