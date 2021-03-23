LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Seniors at Jefferson County Public Schools will have limited in-person graduation ceremonies in May.
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to allow schools to host outdoor commencement celebrations with limited attendance on May 27, May 28 and May 29.
Students may be divided in up to five groups and given allotments of tickets to reduce capacities at school football stadiums, where the ceremonies will be held. Schools that don’t have football stadiums will use facilities at other schools for their graduations.
Graduations will be moved to June 1 if there’s inclement weather.
Schools can also find ways to honor the Class of 2020, whose graduations were held virtually last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This story will be updated.
