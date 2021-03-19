LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio wants seniors to have in-person high school graduation ceremonies starting in late May, he said during a Friday news conference.
The gatherings, if approved, will be smaller because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced JCPS and other Kentucky school districts to close their classrooms and cancel ceremonies like graduations near the end of the 2019-20 school year.
At the time, Pollio said he wanted to bring back seniors who graduated in 2020 at some point so they could walk in caps and gowns for their high school diplomas.
Pollio will present his graduation recommendation to the Jefferson County Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.
As a former high school principal, Pollio says he understands the importance of commencement ceremonies.
"It is the culmination of four years of work," he said.
COVID-19 cases have steadily declined in Jefferson County in recent weeks. The local COVID-19 incidence rate was among the state's highest and regularly topped a weekly average of more than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents for months, putting Jefferson County firmly in Kentucky's "red zone" for coronavirus transmission.
As of Thursday, Jefferson County's coronavirus incidence rate was 10.9 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day average.
Elementary classrooms at JCPS reopened on a hybrid schedule this week, with early childhood programs and middle and high schools set to reopen on hybrid learning schedules on Monday and April 5 respectively.
Pollio, who originally recommended elementary students return to classes for five days a week, has said he could suggest allowing more students back inside schools as local COVID-19 caseloads improve. That decision will rest with the school board.
