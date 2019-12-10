LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools became the latest school district to pursue a lawsuit against Juul and other electronic cigarette makers after a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday.
Kentucky’s largest school district joins Fayette County Public Schools and Bullitt County Public Schools in taking legal action against Juul and other e-cigarette manufacturers.
Those districts contend that the companies are responsible for getting youth hooked on nicotine as schools contend with a rapid increase of student vaping.
JCPS, which rolled out the anti-vaping campaign called “Vaping Equals” last school year, confiscated 674 nicotine products from students in 2018-19, a dramatic increase from the 281 confiscations the previous school year. The district told WDRB News earlier this school year that it did not separate vaping and tobacco products in its data.
Attorney Ronald Johnson, of Louisville-based Hendry Johnson Vaughn Emery, is representing JCPS, BCPS and FCPS and has said while the suits will be filed in Kentucky, they’ll likely be tried as a class-action lawsuit in California. School districts across the country have joined the class-action suit against Juul, which has denied any wrongdoing.
This report will be updated.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.