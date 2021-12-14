LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will gather community input on potential school security plans in January as Superintendent Marty Pollio prepares a recommendation for board approval by February at the earliest, he said Tuesday.
Pollio, in his regular report to the Jefferson County Board of Education, shared few details of the options his administration is creating as part of a district security plan, though he said the district’s goal is to provide “enhanced training” to current JCPS security monitors, arming them and assigning them to serve clusters of schools.
“We are reimagining the functions of our current security team,” Pollio said during Tuesday’s board meeting. "... They would not be in the school the entire day but quickly could respond to incidents as needed.”
Another option includes creating new safety administrator positions for JCPS middle schools and high schools, he said. The safety administrators would be tasked with taking “proactive steps” to improve security in middle and high schools, provide positive supports for students and handle threats.
“Extensive training will be the key to both of these positions with geographically-based safety officers that are employed by JCPS and well-trained administrators that know our schools, students and communities, and we believe this will comply with a state law that was passed several years ago,” Pollio said. “These are the ideas will take to the community for feedback and input.”
The district has been without school resource officers since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, when 17 Louisville Metro Police officers were pulled from JCPS schools in the city’s budget, and contracts for 11 other officers were not approved in a split board vote.
JCPS and the board had been in extensive talks about policies governing an internal security force at Kentucky’s largest public school district before the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined such discussions.
“We believe these discussions are vital and essential,” Pollio said. “These discussions that must take place with the community and with our board. They have to happen before we present any plans.”
Pollio said the district is also exploring new technologies to help improve security at JCPS schools.
This story will be updated.
