LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, whose sex parties for University of Louisville basketball players and recruits ultimately led to NCAA sanctions, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges and been sentenced to six months of home incarceration.
Powell was already on home incarceration on charges of theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) and a probation violation when on April 5 she cut the ankle bracelet that enabled officials to track her. Her ankle bracelet was later found in some bushes outside an abandoned building on Standard Avenue near South 23rd Street.
On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty in Jefferson District Court to amended charges of attempted escape and attempted tampering with a prison monitoring device, both misdemeanors. Powell also pleaded guilty to the shoplifting charge, in which she stole $430 worth of items from a Home Depot in February.
A 365-day jail sentence was conditionally discharged for two years, meaning Powell won’t have to serve any time if she stays out of trouble. She was sentenced instead to six months home incarceration.
However, Powell is still facing a hearing in July where prosecutors are asking that her probation be revoked in a separate felony theft and forgery conviction and she be sent to prison for two years.
The Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office filed a motion in July claiming Powell has tested positive for using crack cocaine, kicked out of a drug addiction treatment program, failed to report to her probation officer and had not made contact with officials.
In October 2018, Powell pleaded guilty to theft and forgery charges but avoided prison time and was sentenced to two years diversion on the condition she stay out of trouble, get drug treatment and pay restitution of $2,900.
Powell was arrested in May 2018 in connection with an incident the month prior in which she cashed three checks that had been stolen and forged.
The checks had been stolen from Thomas Tyre, a local dentist Powell has been in a relationship with.
According to court records, Powell admitted to her probation officer on June 14 that she had used cocaine. On July 10, Powell failed to show up to meet her probation officer, but a friend of Powell’s called and said she had dropped Powell off in Lexington "after a man allegedly beat her and shot at her."
The officer could not find Powell in any hospitals and “to this day, subject is concealing her whereabouts.”
Powell was kicked out of a drug treatment program for failing to attend meetings, according to court records.
Powell is most known for her book, released in 2015, in which she claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, a dorm for athletes on the University of Louisville campus. She alleged that Andre McGee, a former director of basketball operations for the men's basketball team, arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.
