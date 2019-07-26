LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Katina Powell, whose sex parties for University of Louisville basketball players and recruits ultimately led to NCAA sanctions, should be sent to prison for violating her probation in a theft and forgery case, prosecutors have told a judge.
The Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office filed a motion this week claiming Powell has tested positive for using crack cocaine, kicked out of a drug addiction treatment program, failed to report to her probation officer and has not made contact with officials since a friend said Powell was beaten and shot at.
A report from the state probation and parole division requested Wednesday that a warrant for Powell’s arrest be issued and her probation be revoked.
Prosecutors asked Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mary Shaw to order Powell be present at a court hearing on Aug. 5.
In October 2018, Powell pleaded guilty to theft and forgery charges but avoided prison time and was sentenced to two years diversion on the condition she stay out of trouble, get drug treatment and pay restitution of $2,900.
Powell was arrested in May 2018 in connection with an incident the month prior in which she cashed three checks that had been stolen and forged.
The checks had been stolen from Thomas Tyre, a local dentist Powell has been in a relationship with.
According to court records, Powell admitted to her probation officer on June 14 that she had used cocaine. On July 10, Powell failed to show up to meet her probation officer, but a friend of Powell’s called and said she had dropped Powell off in Lexington "after a man allegedly beat her and shot at her."
The officer could not find Powell in any hospitals and “to this day, subject is concealing her whereabouts.”
Powell was kicked out of a drug treatment program for failing to attend meetings, according to court records.
Jeff Cooke, a spokesman for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, prosecutors will ask a judge to remove Powell from diversion and send her to prison for two years.
Last month, a Jefferson Family Court judge issued an emergency protective order against Powell, requiring her to surrender any firearms and stay at least 500 feet away from the dentist, Tyre.
In his petition for the protective order, Tyre claims Powell stole his passport and wallet on June 8 and assaulted him while he tried to call police, breaking two of his ribs and causing multiple cuts and bruises.
The next day, Tyre claims Powell “picked up a board and swung it at me multiple times,” and threatened to cut him with broken glass. Police were called and "pulled her off me," he alleges.
Tyre alleges Powell is a “severe crack addict and is bipolar and is a thief.”
But a judge found there was not enough evidence for a protective order to be issued.
In a police report obtained at the time by WDRB News, Ernest Powell was accused of pulling out a knife and cutting Tyre inside his mouth. The two men struggled and Tyre suffered knife wounds on his hands, according to the report.
The two left with Tyre’s wallet, $120 in cash and his iPhone, according to the documents. Tyre was taken by EMS to University Hospital for his injuries, the report says.
Police were investigating the incident as a robbery, but no charges have been filed yet.
Tyre is represented by attorney, David Lambertus. Lambertus does not talk with the media.
An attorney for Powell could not be immediately reached.
Powell has also been recently evicted from her home, according to court records.
Powell is most known for her book, released in 2015, in which she claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, a dorm for athletes on the University of Louisville campus. She alleged that Andre McGee, a former director of basketball operations for the men's basketball team, arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.
