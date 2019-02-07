LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, whose tell-all book exposed sex parties for University of Louisville basketball players, was arrested and jailed Thursday for failing to appear at a court hearing over her alleged theft of a toothbrush at Walmart.
Powell, 46, was taken to Metro Corrections shortly before 9 a.m. and was being held on a $100 bond as of 11 a.m.
She was accused in January 2018 of stealing a toothbrush from the Walmart on Outer Loop near New Cut Road and was cited for stealing $32.12 worth of merchandise, her attorney told WDRB News at the time. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Powell was not present at a January 7 hearing in the case, according to court records.
Powell claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, a dorm for athletes on the U of L campus. She accused Andre McGee, a former director of basketball operations for the men's basketball team, of arranging the parties and paying her $10,000 for supplying dancers.
The scandal ultimately led the NCAA to strip U of L of its 2013 national title and other victories during the early 2010s.
