LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, who's known for her U of L sex parties for players and recruits that ultimately led to NCAA sanctions, is once again charged with shoplifting.
This time police say it happened at the Home Depot in St. Matthews in early February.
Authorities allege Powell stole $430 worth of items and that security video footage shows her walking out of the store without paying. Police said that as she was leaving, she dropped a check made payable to herself.
Authorities accused Powell of shoplifting in Jeffersonville, Indiana, last week, where she was charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Powell has a revocation hearing later this month on felony theft and forgery charges after prosecutors asked a judge that Powell go to prison for violating her probation in a theft and forgery case from July.
The Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's office filed a motion claiming Powell had tested positive for using crack cocaine, was kicked out of a drug addiction treatment program and failed to report to her probation officer.
A report from the state probation and parole division requested that a warrant for her arrest be issued and her probation be revoked.
Powell was on probation after pleading guilty to theft and forgery charges in October 2018. She avoided prison and was sentenced to two years diversion on the condition she stay out of trouble, get drug treatment and pay restitution of $2,900. Powell has a revocation hearing on March 13 in that case.
