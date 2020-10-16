LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton has ordered Jefferson County to address what he calls “a shocking backlog” of nearly 22,000 lower-level criminal cases which haven’t received a court hearing during the pandemic.
“(I)n just over seven months, inaction by the Jefferson District Court has resulted in an inexcusable delay for thousands of citizens,” Minton told chief Jefferson District Judge Anne Haynie in a letter dated Thursday. WDRB obtained a copy of the letter.
Minton said in the letter that Jefferson County’s backlog – which is unparalleled in any of Kentucky’s other 119 counties, even adjusting for population – stems from the District Court’s insistence on holding criminal hearings in person rather than virtually, as it has done for civil matters such as evictions.
Saying there are “abundant judicial and technology resources available in Jefferson County,” Minton ordered Haynie to produce a plan by Oct. 30 for conducting criminal cases virtually as well as in person.
Minton wrote:
(A)t a time when courts across the Commonwealth have successfully adapted to conducting remote civil and criminal dockets, I was very concerned to learn that Jefferson District Court’s criminal dockets have only been held in-person. This inflexibility and unwillingness to acclimate to the changing environment created by the pandemic has resulted in a shocking backlog in your criminal cases, with nearly 22,000 criminal cases awaiting a hearing. This backlog did not pre-exist the pandemic and no other county, even adjusting for size, has anything remotely approaching it. That means in just over seven months, inaction by the Jefferson District Court has resulted in an inexcusable delay for thousands of citizens. This is concerning and, quite frankly, unacceptable.
Haynie did not immediately return a call for comment Friday afternoon. A spokeswoman for Minton said she would work to respond to a reporter’s questions.
Minton’s letter focuses only on Jefferson District Court, which deals with less serious criminal charges like misdemeanors. The more serious cases, felonies, are tried in Jefferson Circuit Court.
Leigh Anne Hiatt, public information officer for the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, confirmed Friday that Minton has not sent a similar letter related to Jefferson Circuit Court.