LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has subpoenaed Jefferson County Public Schools and other school districts for more information on the "sick outs" that shuttered the state's largest school district six times in a two-week period.
The cabinet, in its subpoena to JCPS obtained by WDRB News through an open records request, wants the district to produce the names of teachers who requested sick leave during the sick outs, any records demonstrating attempts by those teachers to request sick leave, any affidavits filed by employees who sought sick leave, the district's sick leave policies and any documentation of discussions by JCPS officials on whether to cancel school during the sick outs.
The Labor Cabinet, through its inspector general's office, said in the subpoena that it is investigating possible violations of state law regarding work stoppages by public workers.
The cabinet wants that information, which largely mirrors that requested by Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, by 9 a.m. May 10.
Lewis previously requested the names of teachers who asked for sick leave along with districts' policies on sick leave and any documentation submitted by those who asked for time off.
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy confirmed that JCPS received the cabinet's subpoena Wednesday.
Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori McDowell told WDRB News that OCS also received a subpoena from the Labor Cabinet. The agency wants OCS to supply the same information originally sought by the Kentucky Department of Education in March, she said.
Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon also confirmed that his district received a subpoena from the Labor Cabinet. He said the district is currently reviewing the subpoena with its attorney.
A Labor Cabinet spokeswoman did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.
Other school districts reached by WDRB News did not immediately return requests for comment.
The Labor Cabinet's subpoena comes after JCPS and other districts submitted the names of teachers who requested sick leave during days in which they closed. Some JCPS teachers forced the district's closure six times during the closing weeks of this year's legislative session, protesting three bills that they contend would have hurt public education.
Only one of those bills, which would give JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and his successors authority to hire principals, passed the General Assembly and was signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin.
Lewis has asked school districts to amend their sick leave policies, hoping to end the future use of "sick outs."
Lewis also said he would not push for teachers to be punished if there were no further work stoppages. The Labor Cabinet can penalize teachers up to $1,000 for participating in work stoppages, Lewis said in a March 27 memo to 10 superintendents.
Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, said the request for additional information by the Labor Cabinet "just contributes yet again to teachers feeling like they're under attack by the governor and the executive branch of state government."
"When Governor Bevin's Commissioner of Education assured educators consequences would not be pursued against them, then Governor Bevin should make certain that his Secretary of Labor honors that assurance," McKim said in a statement.
"The Governor and the Secretary of Labor should be working on rebuilding trust with teachers, not attacking them yet again and trying to intimidate them out of advocating for their students."
