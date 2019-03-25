LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS has sent a preliminary list of "sick out" teacher names to state Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis.
Renee Murphy, communications director for JCPS, confirmed to WDRB that the preliminary list had been sent, but it is unclear how many names are on the list.
On the sixth day of teacher sick outs in two weeks, Lewis asked JCPS, and nine other districts, to provide a list of every teacher who called out sick on days when enough educators took absences to close school while many teachers traveled to Frankfort to protest a trio of proposed house bills.
Teachers first closed districts throughout central and eastern Kentucky Feb. 28 to protest House Bill 525, which would have altered the makeup and election process for the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System’s board of trustees.
In response to the request, JCPS asked Lewis for five additional days to produce the list, but later asked him to withdraw the request completely.
"The JCBE believes that the educational interests of Jefferson County students are best served by allowing teachers to focus on their profession, including advocacy in their profession's best interests, without the fear of retribution," the board's resolution said.
Lewis had also asked the district to submit sick leave policies, any affidavits or doctor's notes submitted by those who called out sick, but those were not included in the list sent to the commissioner on Monday.
Lewis said he takes the closing of schools "very seriously", and that the Department of Education planned to use the data received to review whether or not districts and teachers were following the law.
The Kentucky Education Association said Lewis's requests were meant to keep educators from "speaking out."
"Commissioner Lewis claims that he wants it to remain a local issue, but his heavy-handed exercise of state oversight authority speaks otherwise," KEA said in a statement.
Lewis said the request was not a "scare tactic," and his goal was not to punish teachers. He said he wouldn't push for educators to be punished for forcing their districts to close if there are no work stoppages on Thursday, as lawmakers return for the final day of the 2019 legislative session.
"My goal is to end up in a place where teachers can voice their opposition and dissent when need be in Frankfort without resulting in work stoppages where kids are deprived of instructional days," Lewis said.
Below is a copy of the letter JCPS sent to KDE on Monday:
