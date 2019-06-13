LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday nullified voters’ approval of "Marsy’s Law" last fall, ruling that legislators should have placed the complete language of the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot rather than a brief summary.
The unanimous decision upholds a Franklin Circuit Court judge’s order that agreed with a group of defense attorneys, among others, who argued that the question the legislature put to voters was misleading.
The amendment sought to give crime victims the same rights as people who are accused and convicted, a move that even some prosecutors said wasn't necessary.
The high court ruled the full text of a proposed amendment must be published at least 90 days before the vote. In this instance, the issue put to voters was published and submitted as a short question.
“Our constitution is too important and valuable to be amended without the full amendment ever being put to the public," Chief Justice John Minton wrote in the court's opinion.
The Kentucky House and Senate approved the “Marsy’s Law” amendment in 2018 with bipartisan support and only four members of both chambers in opposition. Lawmakers agreed to place this question on the November ballot:
“Are you in favor of providing constitutional rights to victims of crime, including the right to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect, and the right to be informed and to have a voice in the judicial process?”
In his prior ruling, Judge Thomas Wingate called the question "too vague" and "misleading," suggesting that no voter would vote against treating victims fairly and with dignity.
But those same voters, he added, may not vote for the amendment if they knew all of the rights that would be bestowed upon victims.
The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a lawsuit in August, claiming the 38-word question asking voters to amend the state constitution runs afoul of state law because it fails to “inform the electorate of the substance of the amendment.”
Named for a college student slain in 1981, The “Marsy’s Law” measure would have enshrines 10 rights for crime victims into the Kentucky Constitution, including the right to be notified of court proceedings and be heard during release, plea or sentencing hearings. Advocates said that while many of those protections are in state law, they’ll be stronger and more enforceable as constitutional rights.
This story will be updated.
