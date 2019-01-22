LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nine KentuckyOne Health hospitals and dozens of other KentuckyOne facilities and doctor practices in central and eastern Kentucky are now known as the “CHI Saint Joseph Health System.”
KentuckyOne, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Catholic Health Initiatives, announced the new name during an event at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Jewish Hospital and the other Louisville facilities KentuckyOne owns will retain the KentuckyOne brand as the organization continues efforts to sell them.
KentuckyOne has been trying to exit the Louisville market, where it lost about $57 million in its last fiscal year, since May of 2017. The plan is to shrink the organization’s footprint to central and eastern Kentucky.
But negotiations to sell the Louisville facilities to a New York private equity firm have been slow-going, and neither side will confirm whether those talks are still active.
The University of Louisville has made an initial, confidential offer for the facilities and is looking at partnerships with healthcare companies including Nashville-based Ardent Health Solutions.
The name change announced Tuesday signals the eventual end of the KentuckyOne Health brand, which was created in 2012 when the Lexington-based Saint Joseph Health System merged with Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Healthcare in Louisville.
Once the Louisville facilities are sold, “We expect that the new organization will rebrand after the sale,” KentuckyOne spokesman David McArthur said in an email, referring to the eventual owner of the Louisville assets.
The reversion to the Saint Joseph name is “part of a new vision and strategic plan to focus operations in central and eastern Kentucky,” officials said in a news release Tuesday.
CHI Saint Joseph Health has 135 locations in 20 counties, including nine hospitals as well as physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies.
KentuckyOne remains “in negotiations” to sell its Louisville facilities and practices, which are: Jewish Hospital; the Frazier Rehab Institute; Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in south Louisville; Medical Centers Jewish East, South, Southwest, and Northeast; Jewish Hospital Shelbyville; and the KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practices in Louisville.