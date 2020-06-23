LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer has been indicted on a charge of felony theft for allegedly keeping funds from community grants that were to be used by the department, according to a press release.
Officer Patrick Schultz was indicted Monday by a Jefferson County grand jury on one count of theft by deception of more than $500 but less than $10,000, according to police.
In addition, Schultz has also been charged with unlawful access to a computer, accused of "falsely applying for two community grants under the guise of using it for departmental programming" but instead taking the money for his own financial gain, according to the police press release.
Schultz, a member of LMPD's 4th division hired in 2015, has been placed on paid administrative reassignment.
A police spokesman said a Professional Standards investigation has begun to determine what departmental policies Schultz violated.
Police declined to comment further on the case.
Attorney Steve Schroering, who represents Schultz, said an arraignment date has not been scheduled. Schultz is not in jail.
Schroering declined further comment.
The case has not yet been entered into online court records.
Schultz has been disciplined for missing court, being at fault for two wrecks in his cruiser, and he was suspended for three days last year when he removed a temporary license plate from a citizen's vehicle and left the scene without talking to the driver, according to his personnel file.
Schultz also has several commendation letters in his personnel file.
