LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ford Motor Co. workers in Louisville are willing to strike next month if the United Auto Workers calls for it, according to a vote taken this week.
UAW Local 862 members voted 99% to authorize a strike against the automaker, which sends “a strong message in support of a fair contract,” according to Local 862 President Todd Dunn.
UAW members nationwide are expected to approve a potential strike. Such votes are routine in labor contract negotiations.
Whether union members actually walk off the job won’t be determined until mid-September, when the UAW’s contracts with the Detroit Three automakers expire.
The union negotiates deals in tandem with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis every four years.
UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to rally with workers in Louisville at “practice pickets” at Ford’s two Louisville plants on Thursday and Friday.
Ford employs about 12,000 UAW members between Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant.
Dunn didn’t immediately respond when asked how many members turned out for the strike authorization vote held Monday and Tuesday.
Fain has said UAW workers deserve a bigger share of the healthy profits American automakers have earned in recent years.
“When the Big Three say the future is uncertain, and that the (electric vehicle) transition is expensive, remember that they've made a quarter of a trillion in North American profits over the last decade, and have poured billions of it into special dividends, stock buybacks and supersized executive compensation,” Fain said during a Facebook Live broadcast on Aug. 1. “Our message going into bargaining is clear: Record profits mean record contracts.”
Ford said earlier this month that it hopes to reach an agreement with the union.
“Ford is proud to build more vehicles in America and employ more UAW-represented hourly workers in America than any other automaker,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the UAW on creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever.”