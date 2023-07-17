LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville judge has ruled that the city does not have to reinstall the John B. Castleman statue to its long-time location, finding that the mayor "can remove the statute at will."
An attorney representing a group called Friends of Louisville Public Art had asked a judge to order the city to restore the statue after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that lower courts erred when they agreed the city properly removed the controversial statue from its site near Cherokee Park in 2020.
Attorney Steve Porter successfully argued to the high court that two commissioners on the Historic Landmarks Commission, which voted to remove the statue, had a conflict of interest as they were hired by former Mayor Greg Fischer, who wanted the statue removed.
But in a ruling Monday, Wilcox said that under the law, Metro Government simply has to ask the Landmarks Commission for a "mandatory review," but does not have to comply with its decision.
The city provided notice to the commission on June 20 that the statue would be permanently removed, according to the ruling.
While the commission has 60 days to review the notice, "reinstalling the statue would be futile even in the interim of waiting for the Landmarks Comission's approval or denial of the proposal because Metro Government is not required to comply with the Landmark Commission's recommendation," Wilcox ruled.
The Supreme Court was not asked about and did not review the issue of whether the city could remove the statue regardless of how the commission ruled.
Neither Porter nor a spokesman for the city immediately replied to requests for comment.
The thrust of the case before the high court was not whether the statue of Castleman — a depiction of him riding a horse, dressed in civilian clothes — served as a symbol of "racist or bigoted ideology," as Fischer has said, but whether the city followed due process in removing it.
The high court agreed in a 6-1 vote that “the decision-making participation in this matter by Louisville Metro employees is an inherent and intolerable conflict of interest.
"... Their employment and their being asked to sit in review of an application filed by their employer were sufficient to raise a reasonable question of impartiality such that recusal was required as a matter of law," Chief Justice Laurence B. Vanmeter wrote for the majority.
In addition, the high court noted that the Landmarks Commission did not issue a findings of fact to remove the statue.
The monument in the Highlands was the center of controversy for years because its critics argue that Castleman is closely associated with the Confederacy and white supremacy. The statue, which was erected in 1913, was vandalized numerous times.
The city planning commission is holding a hearing on Thursday about plans for the roundabout at Cherokee Road and Cherokee Parkway where the Castleman statue once stood.
The statue currently sits in a gated government lot, covered in bright orange spray paint.
The group fighting to save the statue has argued that Castleman redeemed himself later in his life, renouncing the Confederate cause, calling on white soldiers to salute Black officers in World War I and helping to establish Louisville’s park system.
The high court agreed in June of last year to hear arguments after the state Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson Circuit Court judge’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit.
The appeals court ruled, in part, there were "no facts to support the conflict of interest claim."
Fischer announced the removal of the Castleman and George Prentice statues in 2018, saying they served as racist symbols. The Prentice statue was removed from its spot in front of the downtown library in December 2018.
On May 9, 2019, Louisville's Landmark Commission voted to remove the Castleman statue.
The Landmark Commission's vote followed a January 2019 vote by the Cherokee Triangle Review Commission that ended in a tie, meaning the statue could not be removed.
That's when the city appealed to the Landmarks Commission, which gave the green light for the statue's removal.
