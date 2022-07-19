LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who avoided prison time following a conviction for sexually abusing a minor while serving as a mentor in the department’s youth Explorer program is now asking for his probation to be lifted.
In March 2021, Brad Schuhmann was sentenced to six months of home incarceration and two years on probation. In addition, Schuhmann was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and register as a sex offender.
On July 8, an attorney representing Schuhmann asked a federal judge to release him from probation early to help him obtain a job in the trucking industry, according to court records.
The job would require Schuhmann to complete a three-week school and be able to travel, something his probation restricts, attorney Patrick Renn wrote.
Schuhmann pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a misdemeanor charge of sexual abuse.
The former officer admitted he "subjected" a juvenile female in the Explorer program to "sexual contact" at her home and other places in 2010.
At his sentencing, the victim called Schuhmann a "monster" and a "predator" who has ruined her life.
Schuhmann has been attending a sex offender treatment program every week while on probation and has paid all his fines and court costs, Renn wrote.
In the motion, Renn acknowledged that U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings gave Schuhmann a "substantial break by placing him on probation and home confinement, rather than sentencing him to a term of imprisonment."
And he is "also very much aware of the harm he caused to the prosecuting witness and her family in this case," according to the motion.
But Renn said Schuhmann needs the job to provide for his family.
The U.S. Attorney’s office has not yet filed a response. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages.
A girl identified as "B.L." claimed in a federal lawsuit that Schuhmann abused her in his police cruiser and sought sexual pictures and acts from her.
That lawsuit and six others settled in November 2021 for $3.65 million.
Former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood are both in prison for federal and state crimes. Wood was sentenced to 70 months in prison for attempted enticement of a teen in the program.
In addition, Wood also pleaded guilty in state court to seven counts of sexually abusing a teen in the program and is serving a five-year sentence that is running concurrent with the federal conviction.
Betts is currently serving 16 years in federal prison on child pornography and enticement charges. He also pleaded guilty to sodomy charges in state court.
Both have unsuccessfully sought early release from prison.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.