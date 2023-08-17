LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – – Louisville police will resume investigating shootings involving officers from its own department, reversing a 2020 policy change by former Mayor Greg Fischer who asked Kentucky State Police to review the incidents to improve public trust in the wake of the Breonna Taylor shooting death.
Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel announced on Thursday that the changes "will provide greater transparency to the public" and ensure there are additional reviews outside of LMPD.
Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said she will "personally" supervise the investigations by the Public Integrity Unit, which will also be reviewed by KSP and the Louisville Inspector General as well as the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's office for possible charges.
"This will make as much information public as possible while protecting the integrity of the case," she said.
Shortly after a Louisville Metro Police officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly firing at officers in Clifton on Aug. 3, Greenberg said the department would investigate the incident itself, the first indication of a possible policy change.
Greenberg and Gwinn-Villaroel have said they "inherited" the policy from the previous administration and have been evaluating it for months.
The mayor said Thursday the policy his administration inherited was "inconsistently applied and needed to be strengthened."
KSP has been criticized for the length of time it has taken for body camera video of the LMPD shootings to be made public as well as answering questions or releasing details of the investigations.
LMPD had previously released body camera footage, names of officers involved, photos and employment files of officers within 24 hours of a police shooting. Typically, it takes several days or even weeks for KSP to release the footage.
However, the chief and Greenberg are not promising a return to the previous LMPD schedule.
The city will release body camera video within 10 business days.
Police will brief citizens and media on basic details of the shooting shortly after it occurs.
Names of the officer or officers involved along with personnel information will also be released shortly after the shooting, officials said.
And the investigations will go to KSP, the Inspector General and eventually prosecutors to see if charges are warranted.
The Office of Inspector General was created in 2020 after the Taylor shooting and tasked with investigating citizen complains of police misconduct.
Ed Harness, named as inspector general and assigned to head up the civilian review board, has repeatedly complained about LMPD refusing access to body cam footage and documents as well as making officers available to interviews.
As part of the Department of Justice's scathing report on LMPD in March, investigations into shootings by officers was described as "flawed."
"Criminal investigators often asked leading questions of both officers and witnesses, at times suggesting possible justifications for the officer's use of force to interviewees," according to the report. "Investigators also failed to resolve discrepancies between officer or witness statement."
That slowed after LMPD officers killed Breonna Taylor as the city decided to turn police shooting investigations over to KSP, which has statewide jurisdiction and investigates police shootings throughout the state at the request of local law enforcement agencies.
In July 2020, former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that KSP would conduct independent investigations into LMPD shootings in an effort to improve public trust.
This story will be updated.
