LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A judge has ordered another Louisville resident to stay in quarantine after the person did not agree to remain isolated amid COVID-19 concerns.
The person, who is identified only by the initials R.L. in the order, is a probable case, as they are showing COVID-19 symptoms, and had "close contact" with someone who tested positive.
R.L. was sharing a "tent and cigarettes" with a person who tested positive, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The order, signed by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin, does not specifically say R.L. is homeless. The address and other identifying details are redacted from the order.
The health department ordered the person on April 20 to stay in quarantine after he or she was treated at the University of Louisville Hospital for COVID-19 symptoms. But R.L. "fled" the emergency room before signing the order agreeing to stay in quarantine, according to court records.
The health department has not been able to find the person.
Judge Chauvin signed an order Tuesday that is to be delivered to R.L. by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. R.L. will be fitted with a global positioning device until two weeks after he or she no longer shows symptoms.
If R.L. does not stay in quarantine, he or she could be criminally charged.
There have been several cases in Louisville in the last month where people either have COVID-19 or have been exposed but have refused to stay in isolation until being ordered by a judge.
Jefferson County courts have set up an on-call judge now for these types of cases.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.