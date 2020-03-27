LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The downtown Omni hotel will shut down starting today and not reopen until at least June, the hotel company’s president said.
Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts, said the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic “has hit the hospitality industry swiftly and significantly.”
“Our intent is to reopen the hotel as quickly as possible, although we will reassess each week,” he said in a statement. “Our associates are the heart of our business and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact for them.”
The hotel's 450 full- and part-time employees have been furloughed, with managers assess staffing needs in early May, a spokeswoman says.
At least four cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a February conference by an Episcopal church group in Louisville.
On Thursday, Louisville Tourism officials said they expect hotel tax revenues to decline by as much as 85 percent March and June.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.