LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville’s downtown arena will remain the KFC Yum! Center for the next decade and beyond.
The Louisville Arena Authority approved a new 11-year naming rights deal Wednesday for the building at Second and Main streets with fast food giant Yum! Brands, capping months of negotiations.
The agreement will provide slightly more money to the arena board each year to help pay off construction debt. Naming rights are just one revenue source for the construction debt that was refinanced in 2017.
Under the terms of the contract, Yum! Brands will pay an average of $1.48 million to the arena annually, said Leslie Geoghegan, the arena authority's chairwoman. That compares to about $1.4 million a year during the initial agreement that ran from 2010 until this year.
Geoghegan called the deal a "major milestone."
"As our founding partner, Yum!'s investments for the first ten years have allowed us to bring world-class events to Louisville, and we've really been very persistent over the last several months to renew this agreement."
Scott Catlett, Yum! Brands' chief legal and franchise officer, said the company has remained "very healthy" despite the worldwide challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and views the sponsorship as part of its role in the Louisville area.
"We're in a position where we're able to extend this naming rights agreement," he said. "We do believe that it is a great source of pride for our employees in the community."
Besides the financial commitment, the deal also provides for updated menus and the arena's Yum! concession stands; new inside and outside signs; and a pledge to work with arena officials for "community engagement" events for young people and underserved populations.
The arena relies on sales taxes generated by tax increment financing, or TIF, in a two-mile area downtown to help pay off its construction debt.
The TIF district created $13.4 million for arena debt payments during 2019. But arena officials believe those tax revenues in 2020 may not even reach a minimum required threshold -- potentially resulting in no revenue at all for the arena authority.
After refinancing its bonds in 2017, the arena board owes nearly $17 million in bond payments this year. By next year, that amount rises to $20.6 million, then to about $21 million in 2022.
Besides the TIF revenue, Louisville Metro government makes an annual guaranteed payment of $10.8 million. U of L's $2.42 million yearly lease payment also goes toward debt service, as do naming rights and sponsorship revenues; and some revenues from arena events, such as premium seating and concession sales.
Arena officials had projected well above $30 million per year in total revenues for the bond obligations over the first half of the decade.
This story will be updated.
