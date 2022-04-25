LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A candidate for Louisville Metro Council has filed a lawsuit against a competitor, alleging she hasn’t met the residency requirements for holding the office.
Kathleen Parks, one of four Democrats vying for the District 1 council seat in western Louisville, claims Ameerah Granger initially listed an address in District 5 in a state campaign finance filing before changing it in early January.
Parks is asking a judge to rule that Granger isn’t a proper candidate and strike her name from the May 17 primary ballot.
Kentucky law requires candidates for Metro Council to live in their districts for at least one year prior to being elected. The General Election is scheduled for November 7.
Granger has not yet responded to the lawsuit, which was filed March 30. She did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment Monday morning.
Attorneys for the Jefferson County Board of Elections and County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw argued in a recent filing that it would be "costly, burdensome, and impractical" to reprint ballots if Granger is ruled ineligible.
Instead, they ask that any votes for a disqualified candidate not be counted, and a notice of the change be placed in voting precincts.
On Thursday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens ordered the parties to contact the court immediately to arrange for a hearing date.
Richard Whitlock Jr. and Tammy Hawkins are the other Democrats in the primary. The winner will face Republican Charlie Bell, who does not have a primary opponent.
District 1 is currently represented by Angela Bowens, who was chosen by the council to fill the seat held by Jessica Green. Green resigned after Gov. Andy Beshear appointed her to a circuit court position.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.