LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Facing broad opposition from neighbors, a developer’s push to rezone land for an apartment complex at an awkward St. Matthews intersection heads to a Metro government panel on Thursday.
The Louisville Metro Planning Commission’s land development and transportation committee is the first of three public bodies spanning two local governments with sway over LDG Development’s proposal, which seeks to transform a longstanding patch of open space in the suburban city.
The company wants to erect three buildings on nearly nine acres at Westport Road and Ridgeway Avenue, adding 281 one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with a pool and clubhouse. The project would raze an existing apartment building, offices and The Plant Kingdom garden center and nursery on land already under option.
Plans also initially called for a roundabout to be installed at the intersection, but it was removed. The area is where cars moving north on Westport over railroad tracks don’t have to stop, but drivers heading south on Ridgeway and west on Westport do.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet “was not consulted” about the proposed changes and raised several concerns last year about the roundabout, according to planning documents.
Besides a zoning change, LDG wants permission to have less open space than is required under St. Matthews rules. The company is asking to keep 124,912 square feet, rather than the 175,000 square feet mandated in the suburban city’s development code.
The developer explained that it still is providing open space -- most of it creating a buffer around nearby homes.
Opponents have implored decision makers to reject the proposal in recent months, according to emails compiled by Metro government planners. In fact, 112 emails from St. Matthews residents, neighbors and others were submitted and included in the case file. Just one was in favor of the project; the rest expressed concerns or outright opposition to the plan.
The planning report describes the sentiment this way: “Several area residents have contacted staff to express their opinions regarding this proposal.”
Among the concerns is increased flooding and traffic, as well as the five-story height of two of the buildings compared with other, smaller homes and structures.
“Please don’t allow this 5 story beast (to) destroy our neighborhood,” one opponent wrote. Another argued that the addition of hundreds of apartments “crowded into the last green space left in St. Matthews will detract from the neighborhood of single family homes.”
The project – known as Gilman’s Point -- is slightly more than 1,000 feet from the edge of Trinity High School’s campus. Trinity President Rob Mullen raised two concerns in an email to Metro planning staff last month.
“The morning and afternoon traffic congestion in this neighborhood will be exaggerated by the addition of hundreds of new residents,” Mullen wrote. He also warned of an “increased risk to pedestrians” along N. Sherrin Avenue, which runs through campus.
“Despite there being warning lights and crosswalks, most drivers who use this road travel above the speed limit, which endangers our students who travel to and from class,” Mullen wrote.
The one emailer in favor of the project wrote that he “strongly” supported it and was dismayed by opponents organizing on Nextdoor, especially “when we are in desperate need of housing. I think the location is perfect for more density as one could easily walk to a number of convenient locations including restaurants, bars, and groceries.”
Asked about the disproportionate number of emails against the project, LDG executive vice president Christi Lanier-Robinson acknowledged that there are people who want to see the site unchanged. But eventually, she said, the land is likely to be developed.
“Once they learn more about this development, they'll be supportive of it,” Lanier-Robinson said. “We’re going to have a chance to make our case. St. Matthews, as you know, is a highly desirable area. It's a convenient location that lots of people want to live in.”
LDG is known for developing lower-income apartments, but the St. Matthews units would have market rate rents.
The Land Development & Transportation Committee will decide whether to advance LDG’s request to a full hearing of the planning commission. In turn, the planning commission would vote whether to recommend the zoning change. Instead of the Metro Council, the St. Matthews City Council will have the final say on the request.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.