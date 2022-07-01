NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – New Albany Floyd County Schools Superintendent Brad Snyder has retired, a decision approved by the school corporation’s board in a 4-3 vote Friday.
Snyder, who has been superintendent for New Albany Floyd County Schools since 2018 after previously serving as assistant superintendent, said he was unavailable for an interview Friday. He did not attend Friday's meeting.
The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting Wednesday to pick a temporary interim superintendent and begin the process of searching for an interim superintendent and Snyder’s permanent replacement.
The board's agenda for Friday's meeting only listed an administrator retirement and did not specify Snyder would be leaving.
Snyder is the latest administrator to leave New Albany Floyd County Schools. Assistant Superintendent Bill Briscoe also announced his retirement in July, and he will be replaced by Thomas Brillhart, who will begin his duties July 20.
This story will be updated.
