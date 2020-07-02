LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools still plans to begin the 2020-21 school year and resume in-person instruction on Aug. 12 as other districts postpone their reopenings to get a better handle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to families Thursday, OCS Superintendent Greg Schultz said the district will adhere to Kentucky's "Healthy at School" reopening guidance "to the best of our abilities" while continuing classes on a regular schedule rather than alternating students for in-person instruction throughout the week.
The state's guidance recommends that school districts direct students to wear masks or face coverings unless they can maintain social distancing, screen students' temperatures before they enter buildings and regularly sanitize surfaces, among several other items.
OCS also has a committee that's developing a Virtual Learning Academy for the district, with details expected to be released later this month.
While plans to resume in-person instruction on Aug. 12 remain, Schultz said that could change based on COVID-19. OCS and school districts throughout Kentucky shifted to remote learning on Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation in March in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
School boards for Jefferson County Public Schools and Hardin County Schools will soon consider proposals to delay their districts' starting dates to Aug. 25 and Aug. 24, respectively.
"If the environment of the pandemic in our area changes between now and then, that could change, but we continue to press on with that August 12 date," Schultz wrote.
