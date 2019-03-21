LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The attorney for a group of Hurstbourne residents claims Metro government’s approvals for Topgolf at Oxmoor Center should be voided because the companies behind the project failed to use their real names and weren’t registered to do business in the state.
Steve Porter, who is representing six people who live near Oxmoor, says he plans to file a motion on Thursday asking a judge to toss out the actions last fall of the Louisville Metro Planning Commission and the Metro Council, which agreed to rezone 22 acres at Oxmoor for the golf-and-entertainment center.
Porter provided a copy of his motion to reporters ahead of a press conference he has scheduled for 3 p.m.
It alleges that Judge Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ought to consider no other issues in the neighbors’ lawsuit, but rather focus on “inaccurate and improper applications made by illegal and non-existent applicants.”
Porter argues that “Topgolf USA Louisville LLC” and “GGP Inc.” are listed in application documents for the project last year even though they weren’t registered in Kentucky and may not even have existed at the time.
GGP was the previous owner of Oxmoor; Brookfield Properties Retail acquired GGP last August and now owns the mall.
Porter’s motion says “Topgolf USA Louisville, LLC” is not “Top Golf” and that “GGP Inc.” is not “Brookfield Property REIT Inc.”
“These two billion-dollar organizations should have been able to comply with the laws of Kentucky if they wanted to do business in this state,” the motion says. “Any processing or consideration of these applications never should have occurred. It was the duty of the applicants and their legal representatives to be sure the applications were accurate and complete before they were ever submitted.”
It was the duty of the Louisville Metro government agencies and boards to ensure the applications were complete and accurate, the motion says.
Thursday’s actions come as the lawsuit seeking to nullify the project works its way through Jefferson Circuit.
Topgolf attorney Cliff Ashburner calls the claim meritless. "This motion, which seeks to piecemeal the case and cause further delay is not only meritless but is in direct contravention of the Court’s order, an order Mr. Porter proposed. We look forward to arguing the entire case in accordance with the Court’s order on May 23 and prevailing on the merits at that time.”
