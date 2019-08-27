LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Papa John’s International poached the top executive from the Arby’s sandwich chain to be its CEO, the company said Tuesday, replacing Papa John’s veteran Steve Ritchie after less than two years on the job.
The shakeup comes as the Louisville-based pizza chain is still struggling to turn around its business more than a year after company founder John Schnatter admitted using racial language and sales tanked.
As president of Atlanta-based Arby’s since 2017, Rob Lynch is credited with growing the chain’s sales and creating its “We have the meats” marketing campaign. He joined Arby’s in 2013 and was previously with Taco Bell, part of Louisville-based Yum! Brands.
Lynch’s appointment as CEO of Papa John’s is effective immediately, the company said in a press release.
“His proven record transforming organizations and realizing the growth potential of differentiated brands is ideally suited for Papa John’s as the company sets forth on its next chapter,” said Papa John’s chairman Jeff Smith, whose hedge fund Starboard Value invested $250 million in the company earlier this year.
Smith credited Ritchie with “stabilizing” Papa John’s after Schnatter’s ouster last year.