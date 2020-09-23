LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Only one of the three officers who shot into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13 has been criminally charged, and the three counts of wanton endangerment don't relate directly to Taylor's death.
On a special episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB.com criminal justice reporter Jason Riley explains the grand jury indictments handed down Wednesday, what we learned from Attorney General Daniel Cameron's investigative conclusions, and why the Taylor case is far from over.
