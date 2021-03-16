LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville judge set the stage last week for a mentally ill offender to walk free once again despite being accused of a series of violent crimes, prompting Kentucky lawmakers to mount a last-minute push to close a loophole in state law.
WDRB first exposed the loophole in 2019 by reporting on the case of Cane Madden, whose latest criminal charges stem from an incident in which he allegedly raped and beat up an 8-year-old girl in Louisville’s California neighborhood.
“When he is released; if he’s released; where is he is released – these are questions we just won’t know, and that is why neighbors are so frustrated by this breakdown in state law,” says WDRB reporter Chad Mills on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
On the show, Mills discusses the roots of the issue and the current effort underway in Frankfort to change the law in the waning days of 2021 General Assembly.
On Monday, the House made up for lost time by using an unrelated bill to pass the mental health reforms proposed by Sens. Julie Raque Adam and Morgan McGarvey of Louisville. The bill now heads to the Senate.
