LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Will Kentucky public schools open in August? Will students -- even elementary kids -- have to wear masks? Should temperatures be taken before students are even allowed on crowded buses?

On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB.com education reporter Kevin Wheatley discusses the uncertainty K-12 schools face and the guidance state authorities have provided thus far.

