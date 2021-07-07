LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A year ago, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state was going to get ‘caught up’ on its backlog on unemployment claims.
As WDRB News reported last week, the state is not caught up. In fact, the backlog has only grown, and there are even a few dozen claims from March of 2020, the start of the pandemic.
Now we’re going deeper on Uncovered by WDRB, our news podcast.
On the latest episode, WDRB business reporters Katrina Helmer and Chris Otts discuss the milestones in Kentucky’s unemployment saga, the prospects for fixing the system and the political ramifications.
