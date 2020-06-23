LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Despite many apologies from Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky has yet to sort out the issues plaguing its unemployment insurance system. As of last week, more than 50,000 people had backlogged claims.
Beshear said Monday he’s preparing to hire a third-party contractor and is willing to pay “whatever it takes” to get the claims, some of which date to March, resolved.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB anchor and reporter Gilbert Corsey discusses his extensive coverage of the issue over the last month. And WDRB.com business reporter discusses moves the state made three years ago that may now exacerbate the problems.
