LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky transportation planners are considering adding lanes to Interstate 64 where it traverses the Seneca and Cherokee park areas as one of a few options to improve traffic flow and safety, as WDRB's Marcus Green reported earlier this month.
But is this a realistic proposal? And do traffic volumes show a need to expand the highway?
Green delves into those questions on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
"This is not the first time we have had these types of widening proposals for this part of I-64," Green says on the show.
