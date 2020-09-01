LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crimes you hear about on the news -- shootings, car-jackings, robberies -- are up substantially in Louisville this year.
But common crimes, from car break-ins to burglaries to drug possession, are down.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB reporters Travis Ragsdale and Marcus Green reflect on their recent in-depth story, 2020 in Louisville: Violent crime up, property crime down.
Has the pandemic changed criminal behavior in Louisville, or is the drop in garden-variety crime due to other factors such as police manpower and the Jefferson County's Attorney's decision not to prosecute for simple marijuana possession?
What accounts for the large, troubling increase in violent crime, like shootings and car-jackings?
