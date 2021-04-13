FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, the company logo hangs over a row of 2020 F-150 pickup trucks at a Ford dealership, in Denver. A global semiconductor shortage and a February 2021 winter storm have combined to force Ford to build F-150 pickup trucks without some computers. The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)