LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By the end of next week, Ford Motor Co.'s Louisville Assembly Plant will have been idle for six weeks so far in 2021.
The culprit? A global shortage of computer chips that is roiling the auto industry.
The plant, which produces the Escape SUV, has been one of the most impacted. But as WDRB News reported last week, Kentucky Truck Plant is facing downtime as well.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB business reporters Chris Otts and Katrina Helmer take a deep look at the issue, which first surfaced in January. The show also features insights from Joe McCabe, CEO of industry consultant AutoForecast Solutions LLC.
This sample of the episode focuses on why new cars need so many computer chips:
