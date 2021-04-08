LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co. is tentatively planning to idle Kentucky Truck Plant for two weeks in late May as a result of the microchip shortage hampering the automotive industry, according to the top union official at the eastern Jefferson County plant.
The plant is “tentatively” scheduled for layoff the weeks of May 17 and May 24, Jon Jaggers, the UAW Local 862 building chairman for Kentucky Truck Plant, said in a memo sent Thursday to the plant’s more than 8,000 rank-and-file workers.
In a brief interview, Jaggers told WDRB that the layoff is not certain, but he wanted to give his members as much notice as possible.
“As of now, if nothing changes, those two weeks are slated to be down,” Jaggers said.
Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker wouldn’t confirm the potential layoff at Kentucky Truck Plant.
“This is an extremely fluid situation. We are working closely with suppliers to address potential production constraints tied to the global semiconductor shortage and working to prioritize key vehicle lines for production, making the most of our semiconductor allocation,” Felker said in an email.
Meanwhile, Ford confirmed Thursday that its smaller Louisville factory, Louisville Assembly Plant, will be down the weeks of April 12 and April 19 because of the parts shortage.
This story will be updated.