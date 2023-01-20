LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
The woman, who is not identified, told police she woke up the next morning unclothed in a hotel room “with no memory of how she arrived there,” according to the affidavit written by a Lexington police officer. She took an Uber home and her roommate drove her to the hospital and called police.
Video from the Marriott Hotel of the victim showed her with three men, including Tilley, who was guiding her as she was “unstable on her feet and needed help keeping her balance,” police wrote in the affidavit. Tilley was identified by the hotel staff, according to police.
The group took an elevator to the sixth floor where Tilley was seen exiting with the victim, leaving the other men behind, police wrote. The search warrant affidavit, which was seeking DNA testing of Tilley, did not identify the other men.
The victim showed police a photo of her and Tilley taking a selfie at Belle’s Cocktail House, according to police.
A medical review of the victim showed vaginal tears and a bruise on her back, police wrote.
Tilley, who was a state Democratic representative and served in the cabinet of former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, was indicted in October on a charge of rape. The arrest citation claims Tilley had sex with a victim on April 15 who could not consent due to their level of intoxication.
He has pleaded not guilty and released from jail on $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled back in Fayette Circuit Court for a hearing in March.
Defense attorney Steve Schroering, who along with co-counsel Chris Spedding represents Tilley, said the photograph of the man in the bar with the victim is not Tilley.
"It conclusively is not Tilley," he said. "Other evidence has shown that the photograph referenced in the search warrant is not Tilley."
He declined to comment on anything else in the search warrant.
Tilley was a five-term state representative from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He was secretary for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet in the Bevin administration, overseeing the state's prison system.
During his time in that post Tilley worked to decrease the backlog of untested rape kits.
"The survivors of sexual assault should never have to endure the uncertainty of another backlog," he said in a 2017 press release.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.