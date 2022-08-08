LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
John Tilley, 53, was booked into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections Monday morning, according to jail records.
Hannah Sloan, a public information officer for the Lexington Police Department, said Tilley was arrested this morning on one count of 1st-degree rape. She said the alleged crime happened this year.
"Mr. Tilley maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has fully cooperated with the investigation," said attorney Steve Schroering, who along with co-counsel Chris Spedding represents Tilley. "He respects the judicial process and will have no further comment at this time."
An arrest citation claims Tilley had sex with a victim who could not consent due to their level of intoxication. The alleged rape occurred on April 15.
Tilley turned himself in Monday morning.
Tilley is a five-term state representative from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, who served as a Democrat. He is also the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee and served as the secretary for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under Gov. Bevin.
During his time at the public safety cabinet, Tilley worked to decrease the backlog of untested rape kits.
“The survivors of sexual assault should never have to endure the uncertainty of another backlog,” he said in a 2017 press release.
