LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Quintez Brown wrote an article on Jan. 10 entitled "A Revolutionary Love Letter."
Two days later he allegedly bought a gun and began practicing shooting it at a range in Indiana.
He made negative comments on social media about Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in January and February. One read: "All hands against Greenberg."
Then, on Feb. 10, Brown researched where Greenberg lived, and on Feb. 13, he went to Greenberg's home with a gun, which jammed when a bullet was put in backward. The next day, Brown bought a new gun at a pawn shop and headed to Greenberg's campaign office.
That timeline, presented at a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Colin Lindsay, lays out what federal prosecutors claim happened before Brown allegedly used a 9 mm Glock to fire shots into Greenberg's office in the Butchertown Market on Story Avenue on Feb. 14.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Gregory indicated Brown may have also targeted another mayoral candidate the day of the shooting at Greenberg's office. She didn’t name the candidate but said Brown had searched online for the candidate’s campaign office.
Eight Democrats and four Republicans are running in their parties' May primary for mayor. Incumbent Democrat Greg Fischer is in the final year of his third straight term.
She argued Brown was “radicalized” and “fixated” on changing potential results of the election and said he had a “rational plan of action.” No one among his family or friends suspected anything, she said.
Attorneys for Brown and the government argued in court over whether Brown, an activist and independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council, ought to be detained in jail or released on home incarceration.
Defense attorney Rob Eggert said Brown was being treated differently than other defendants charged with shooting at someone, arguing that Sen. Mitch McConnell called for Brown to be jailed "and low and behold he was (federally) indicted."
"It's going to destroy his mental health" if he remains incarcerated, Eggert said. "It's going to crush him," he added, saying there is a huge amount of family and community support for Brown.
No one in Greenberg's campaign office was injured, but he was grazed by a bullet that left a hole in the sweater he was wearing. Greenberg is a Democrat making his first bid for elected office.
One of the people in Greenberg's office at the time of the shooting was in court Friday, though prosecutors did not identify them. The person is suffering from mental health issues since the shooting, Gregory said.
Brown faces federal charges of interfering with a federally protected right, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and attempting to kill a candidate for elected office. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. He faces a possible life in prison sentence.
Brown is charged in state court with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing at Greenberg.
Brown was diagnosed at Our Lady of Peace with major depressive disorder. Another psychiatrist said he has bipolar disorder with thoughts of suicide.
He was arrested by federal agents April 6 at his home, where he had been on home incarceration since mid-February after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lindsay ruled in favor of home incarceration, swearing that Brown's grandmother and University of Louisville professor Dr. Ricky Jones both be third party custodians. However, prosecutors asked for a stay so they can appeal, which was granted. Brown will stay in jail for now.
Response from Quintez Brown’s attorney Patrick Renn. @WDRBNews https://t.co/479NAFfoWE pic.twitter.com/0AOBZnG1yp— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) April 15, 2022
Jones was one of several friends and supporters of Brown's to testify.
"One of the most brilliant minds I've ever met," Jones said of Brown. Jones and others said Brown could stay with them while he awaits trial.
After the ruling, Brown's attorney Patrick Renn spoke on the steps of the courthouse, saying, in part, "Obviously, we were very pleased that the judge considered all of the evidence in this case, (was) very thoughtful in his decision-making, so absolutely pleased with the outcome."
Prosecutors argued Brown has a "plan of action" starting in January when he purchased a gun. On Jan. 22, he practiced shooting at a gun range in Indiana, they said.
In February, Brown looked online to find where Greenberg lived and where his campaign office was located.
On Feb. 13, Brown went to Greenberg's home with a gun, but it jammed when he put a bullet in backward, prosecutors alleged. He looked online how to fix it and if there was a place to buy another gun nearby before giving up and going home.
The next morning, as soon as a pawn shop opened downtown, Brown bought another gun and went to Greenberg's office, according to the prosecution.
"He should not be given a third chance to get the job done," Gregory said. "This was something that was very important to him that he was fixated on."
