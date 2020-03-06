LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first Real ID office has opened and is taking applications for the travel-friendly driver's licenses.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has not formally announced the opening of the building at Bowman Field not far from the Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk's regular driver's licensing branch.
Cabinet spokeswoman Naitore Djigbenou said the office is in a "trial phase," even though she acknowledged it is processing the IDs. An official opening date hasn't been set, but it's expected "sooner rather than later," she said.
The soft opening is similar to how the cabinet quietly expanded who could apply for Real IDs at its Frankfort headquarters. That office began accepting applications from all Kentuckians before it publicly announced it.
For now, Djigbenou said she advises people from Louisville to go to Frankfort if they want a Real ID.
"This ensures the equipment is operational and staff have training opportunities before opening to the public to ensure optimal customer service," she said.
"Jefferson County residents are invited to visit the Frankfort location if they would like to obtain a Real ID credential before the office officially opens. This location provides an initial presence in Jefferson County while we pursue leases through the Finance Cabinet at other locations."
Posts on Facebook Thursday were promoting the opening and indicated that friends and family of the Bowman Field office's workers had been invited to apply for Real IDs.
The office was open around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning and staffed. A person there asked a visitor if he was there to get a "travel ID" -- the Real ID-compliant credential that will be needed by October to board domestic flights and enter military posts and other federal facilities.
The Transportation Cabinet previously has said it was looking at a location in Jefferson County in the Dixie Highway area and a centrally-located office.
The cabinet's Frankfort headquarters has been accepting applications for Real ID from people across the state.
Click here for a list of documents you need to get your REAL ID.
This story will be updated.
